PESHAWAR-The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan has asked the federal government to seek Turkish help in conservation and rehabilitation of archaeological and historic sites of the province as well as promotion of religious and cultural tourism.

Talking at the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee meeting regarding promotion of tourism activities in the country, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had so far identified 20 unexplored destinations for the development of new tourists’ activities while it was also working on promotion of such activities in the newly merged districts.

Of these, he specifically pointed towards the picturesque and so far unexplored Suleiman Mountain Range where too such spots are developed.

He also disclosed that a comprehensive scheme four season 25 districts was under preparation in the province.

With regard to Pak-Turkey possible cooperation in tourism sector, the senior minister said that there is a great potential for organising hot air balloon events in the province and Turkey can help guide the province.

He also said that Turkey could invest in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as both local and international investment was encouraged there. Therefore, he said that Turkish help in training our tourist operators and exchange of Pak-Turkish Travel Operators for devising the promotional tour packages to provide visiting tourists special discounts will be of great help.

The minister for tourism also sought the opening up of various air strips and its further development for facilitation of tourists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

While Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza presided over the meeting, it was also participated by Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and ministers for tourism. The participants unanimously appreciated the new visa regime announced by the federal government.