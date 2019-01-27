Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recovered Rs90.42 million from an accused contractor of Irrigation Department.

ACE Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Director Syed Ayub Bukhari told the media that a case No.40/18 under section 409 of PPC, 5/2/47-PCA, PS ACE Headquarters Bahawalpur was registered on October 1, 2018 against the corruption of accused irrigation officials including former Chief Engineer Bahawalpur Waqar Hussain Warriach, Xen Masood Ahmed, Xen Mukhtar Ahmed Danish and a contractor of Khyber Grace Company Ayaz Khan.

He added that a contract of work of "Rehabilitation of Irrigation System at Degi Distributary of Dallas Canal Division RYK" with an estimated cost of Rs1,000 million was illegally approved with tendered cost of Rs823 million (19.98 percent below TS cost).

The contractor received Rs123 million in respect of mobilisation advance, but he did not execute the work at site despite the lapse of more than 1.5 years. He said that ex-Chief Engineer Waqar Hussain in connivance with the contractor approved the tender without obtaining additional performance security of amount Rs164 million and later on provided aid to the contractor to skip his obligation under the contract agreement.

In October 2018, ACE RYK Deputy Director Syed Ayub Bukhari with ACE employees Rana Zeeshan and Constable Yasir Iqbal by using latest mobile tracking techniques arrested Waqar from Gujranwala and recovered Rs20 million from him.

The remaining accused were absconders; however, contractor Ayaz Khan deposited Rs90.42 million in the government treasury. "The remaining amount of Rs40 million will also be recovered from the culprits soon," Bukhari said.