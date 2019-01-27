Share:

MULTAN-In order to reduce burden of patients at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC), the district administration has decided to establish four filter clinics in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik, Executive Director CPEIC Dr Rana Altaf and CEO Health Dr Munawwar Abbas visited the building of Red Crescent Society at Gulgasht area to set up first filter clinic as pilot project. Officials have approved the site and proposed signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Red Crescent Society for the purpose.

About 60 percents of the visiting patients of the Institute of Cardiology are without cardiac complications, executive director CPEIC Prof Dr Rana Altaf told APP.

He said that four filter clinics would be set up at different locations in the city with an aim to ensure timely and separate treatment of cardiac and non cardiac patients. The non-cardiac patients would be referred to other hospitals while the cardiac patients would be shifted to Cardiology Institute, Dr Altaf explained.

The filter clinic would have the capacity to admit eight (8) cardiac patients simultaneously, Dr Rana Altaf said adding that cardiologists with modern machinery would be deputed there.

He said that three more filter clinics would be introduced shortly and a piece of two Kanal land has been given by district administration at Khanewal road in the city for the second filter clinic.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz observed that the filter clinic would surely facilitate citizens by virtue of its modern emergency ward and outdoor facility.

Dr Rana said that Chairman Board of Management CPEIC Mian Rehman Naseem and other donors were facilitating in establishing the filter clinics.