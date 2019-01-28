Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has called upon the private sector to come forward and play their role in the construction of five million low-cost houses under the Prime Minister’s Programme. The prime minister, he said, has determination to provide poor people houses and for this purpose concrete planning is being done.

Abdul Aleem Khan said this while talking to the members of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) here on Sunday. The senior minister said for the first time in history such a huge number houses will be built.

He said in the housing and construction sector a lot of work is to be done. According to him, in big cities work has already been started on the establishment of new by-laws which will support and secure the private investors. Abdul Aleem Khan said that work on permission for construction of multi-storey buildings would also be granted while on the pattern of Europe and America mortgage policy will also be implemented for house building finance so that uniform and secure policies could be ensured in the housing sector.

The senior minister asked the members of ABAD to come forward and play their effective role in the housing sector. He said a joint meeting of Task Force and ABAD can play an effective role in making a breakthrough in New Pakistan Housing Scheme.

In the meeting, Gohar Ejaz and other members of ABAD Akbar Sheikh, Ayoub Azhar, Sheraz Munnoo, Kamran Shuja and Sajid Saeed informed the senior minister that they are in close contact with the government agencies but the issues are kept pending without any justification.

They also highlighted the problems being faced by the housing industry.

Also, the minister dispelled the impression of any misgivings between the PTI and the PML-Q, saying that there was no danger to the government in Punjab.

Talking to media here, the minister said that the PTI was having a very good working relationship with the PML-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

To a question, he said that police reforms were part of the PTI’s election manifesto and the government will take necessary steps in this regard in the near future.

He also said that PTI government will make Punjab an exemplary province under the leadership of Sardar Usman Buzdar. “Punjab Chief Minister is a gentleman and we all are part of his team”, he added.

Answering another question, Abdul Aleem came down hard on former Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif as he held him responsible for what he called province’s worst condition in health and education sectors. “In his tenure, Shehbaz Sharif’s main focus remained on Metro Bus and Orange Line while he paid little attention to the social sector,” he said.