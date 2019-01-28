Share:

LAHORE - As part of its ‘talent-hunt’ initiative, Alhamra Arts Council organized a musical event last weekend to provide a platform to amateur singers to bring out their hidden talent.

Young girls and boys performed live at the Alhamra lawns as some of them mesmerized the audiences with their superb performance. It proved to be an exciting event for the music lovers who appreciated the efforts by Alhamra administration to promote new talent in youth. Two amateur singers, Awais Aslam and Imran Jaffri, received loud applause from the audience. They would also be invited to future musical events to be held at Alhamra.

Alhamra Art Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said it was all the more important to give people a quality entertainment in a time when people are leading stressful lives.

He said it was nice to see Lahorites coming along with families here to enjoy the musical evening. The melodious voices still unheard by the people have now found a platform to make a mark on music lovers, he added.