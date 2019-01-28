Share:

Rawalpindi - Director General (DG), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Major General Muhammad Arif Malik has directed the officers to accelerate ANF’s ongoing counter-narcotics operations against the elements involved in supplying drugs to students of academic institutions.

Talking to a group of journalists, the DG said that strict action should be taken against schools turning a blind eye to drug abuse. He instructed the authorities to take solid steps for apprehension of absconders and proclaimed offenders particularly of narcotics cases and stressed on proactive and innovative steps for curbing drug trafficking. It also provides the platform for projecting young talent to channelize the role of youth in serving humanity and society, without any discrimination and exploitation.

Appreciating performance of ANF’s especially focused campaign against drug sellers affecting the youth and students in educational institutions he said that ANF also undertakes the media campaign to disseminate awareness at the national level. ANF has also its own website www.anf@anf.gov and Facebook ID which should be used by the citizens. The ANF was making all out efforts to create awareness against the menace of drug use and its awareness activities included seminars, lectures, awareness walks, rallies, awareness sessions, essay competitions, painting competitions, tableaus, sports events and advertisements in print and electronic media and distribution of informational material etc for creating awareness among the masses.