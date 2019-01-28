Share:

RAWALPINDI/Mansehra - The Pakistan Army Aviation has rescued seven snow-stranded persons from Serto Lohi Jalkot village near Supat valley, Kohistan.

The individuals were stuck for the last 72 hours due to heavy snowfall. All individuals were evacuated to Pattan, said a press release issued in Rawalpindi by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

The rescued persons were identified as Hafeez, Naeem, Haq Sher, Dawood, Bakhtiar, Shamsul Haq and Syed Naseer. All seven of them underwent thorough medical examinations to ascertain their state of health after the arduous ordeal.

According to deputy commissioner Hamidur Rehman, the rescue operation was launched with the help of Pakistan Army personnel and two army helicopters took part in the rescue operation and all seven persons have been rescued and shifted to safe place.

The seven people, who had gone in search of precious peridot gemstones in Supat Malli area in Upper Kohistan, had lost contact with their families after heavy snowfall covered the region and blocked routes leading to the mountains.

Earlier, District police officer of Upper Kohistan Raja Abdul Saboor Khan told media that the families of the treasure hunters had not heard from them for more than a week, sparking fears that they may be trapped or dying.

He said the local police were unable to launch the rescue operation without the availability of a helicopter as the area had received over 20 feet snow.

He said the deputy commissioner had requested the provincial government for a helicopter to launch a rescue operation for the missing. Ultimately, Pakistan Army personnel carried out the search and rescue mission, the official added.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Pervez Khan said that on the directives of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the search and rescue teams along with Pakistan Army have rescued the seven people.

Earlier on Tuesday, rescue teams from Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Air Force, along with members of the civil administration, rescued tourists trapped in Nathia Gali’s Tauheedabad area after heavy snowfall blocked access routes.

Hundreds of passengers who remained stranded since Sunday in Upper Kohistan at three places left for their respective destinations after the district administration cleared the Karakoram Highway for traffic between KP and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday.

“We have cleared the KKH at 3 places to traffic, and now only goods transport is stuck in our district,” Upper Kohistan District Police Officer Abdul Saboor Khan told media persons.

He said that the KKH was blocked at Dasu, Shitial and Zaseen following heavy landslides, leaving the passengers travelling between KP and GB stranded, but rubbles from all those 3 points had been removed and the route cleared to traffic.

“We have also reopened the KKH at Shitial to light traffic, but heavy lorries are still stuck up there,” said Khan. He, however, said that mobility of vehicles was restricted beyond Dasu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan, after 9pm because of fears of landslides on KKH.

In Shangla, heavy snowfall attracted nature lovers from different parts of the country. As the weather turned sunny, tourists reached the high hills of Shangla, which had received 4 to 6 feet of snow during last six days.