SIALKOT-Special teams of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) raided three backers-cum-fast food outlets and a cosmetics manufacturing factory in Daska here.

According to senior FBR officials, the FBR teams detected massive evasion of sales taxes by these raided units. The officials revealed that the FBR teams have recovered Rs.9 million as sales tax from the said three backers-cum-fast food outlets, besides recovering Rs.15 million as sales tax from a cosmetics manufacturing factory located at Small Industrial Estate Daska.