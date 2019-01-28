Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amer Ali Ahmed has directed authorities concerned to complete construction work of Khanna Interchange at Islamabad Expressway by March 15, to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He directed the authorities during his recent visit to Khanna Interchange. On this occasion, Member Engineering briefed the CDA Chairman that after completing Koral and Sohan Interchanges, construction work on Khanna Interchange was being completed at a fast pace. Chairman CDA said completion of construction work on the interchange must be completed by March 15 which would improve traffic flow on the Islamabad Expressway. He further directed to carry out landscape around the loops of the interchange and adjoining areas. Chairman, CDA directed the concerned formations of the Authority to install traffic sign boards for the guidance of the commuters. He further directed to coordinate with Islamabad Traffic Police to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the areas where people face difficulties during peak hours. He directed to shift Police Station situated adjacent to the interchange to some other location with the mutual coordination of Islamabad Police.

Amer Ali Ahmed also headed a meeting at the site office which was attended by D.I.G (Security), Waqar Ahmed Chohan, SSP Traffic Farukh Rashid, S.P Traffic Khalid Rashid and officers of concerned formations. In the meeting, different options to improve traffic flow all over the city were discussed particularly at Rawal Dam Chowk, Blue Area, Park Road and other areas.

The Chairman, CDA directed the Director Traffic Planning and Director Urban Planning of the Authority to coordinate with SSP Traffic and submit workable suggestions to resolve traffic issues.