ISLAMABAD - The federal government has shared the draft of new rotation policy, 2019 for all Pakistan services officers with all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and sought their views and comments on it within a week.

According to the documents available with The Nation, the consultation process with provinces initiated in the meeting dated 06-11-2018 chaired by Advisor to the Prime Minister for Establishment Division and concept papers subsequently sought from the provincial police officers, government of Sindh and Secretary, Establishment Division.

The draft of rotation policy says that All Pakistan Services (APS) are services common to the federation as provided in the Constitution. Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) are the two All Pakistan Services having sanctioned strengths in grades 17 to 22 in six governments in Pakistan. These governments are the federal government, 4 provincial governments and government of Gilgit-Baltistan. Given the fact that many areas in these governments are far flung, geographically dispersed, sharply differing from one another culturally, linguistically and administratively, allocation of officers of the PAS and PSP to these governments required careful and objective handling.

For the purpose of ensuring a transparent, objective and equitable framework for transfers and postings to and from these governments, a policy framework, Rotation Policy of PAS/PSP officers, was introduced in the year 2000.

This framework was amended from time to time and needed a thorough review keeping in view the distortions and lacunae that were noticed while implementing this policy since its notification.

Accordingly Prime Minster on August 31, 2018, while according approval to an amendment in Rotation Policy 2000 also required Establishment Division to accord a thorough review to the Rotation Policy in a comprehensive manner.

The Rotation Policy 2019 will be based on 7 objectives based on experience of operation of the existing Rotation Policy and the lacunae/distortions observed therein. It is important to ensure that no province to be serviced by the PAS/PSP cadres remains starved of these officers in various grades. Onus to serve in all these governments on sanctioned posts is equitably shared by all the officers of PAS/PSP, shortage of officers in a certain grade of these services is equally distributed among all these governments.

The tendency of some officers to stick to one province for years together by bringing extraneous pressures is checked and curbed; each province is able to avail services of PAS/PSP officers with varying seniority, experience and expertise in various fields of administration, against sanctioned posts. PAS/PSP officers serve outside their home province on their turn and get the required experience of serving in different governments and lastly, the Rotation Policy 2000 shall be replaced with Rotation Policy, 2019 under the Civil Servants Act 1973, subject to a consensus among all stakeholders. This policy may be upgraded to Rotation Rules 2019 so that rotation of officers among various governments becomes an unavoidable undertaking in which creation of exceptions becomes impossible.