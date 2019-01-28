Share:

ISLAMABAD - The residents of federal capital have demanded the authorities concerned to immediately start a full-fledged Sunday shift at the Out Patient Department (OPD) of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, keeping in view the patients’ burden on working days. According to them, there is a need to open the OPD department on Sundays due to heavy load on working days and limited hospital timings, several patients, who come from far-flung areas of the country, face several problems and do not get a chance to consult doctors. They said many of these people face hardships despite the serious nature of their illness; they have no option but to wait for Monday as the OPD at PIMS remains closed on Sunday, while the emergency department only receives different nature of patients like trauma or accident victims. “I visited the hospital’s OPD on Sunday for a check up after a surgery but due to the closure of OPD, I had to go to the emergency department where the doctors refused to check me since they alleged that they only provide treatment to serious patients there,” Arshad Malik, a patient said.

He also complained of inadequate staff at the PIMS emergency and OPD and appealed to deploy sufficient medical and paramedical staff for delivery of better services to the patients. “Unlike medical practices abroad where one doctor examines five to seven patients in a day, at PIMS each doctor has to examine around 100 patients daily at the OPD,” Salim Khalid, a patient said. He asked the quarters concerned to take notice of the absence of senior doctors at the OPD and different wards during duty hours.

Khawar Yasir, another citizen said in view of a greater demand for better healthcare and to avoid heavy rush at hospitals and clinics, the hospital administration should immediately start OPDs on Sunday. He said that this step would help locals to get their medical check up on their holiday as mostly people could not visit OPDs due to their office engagements during working days.

When contacted, an official of the hospital said that sufficient staff has been deployed at OPDs while best medical care is being provided to patients. He said that the hospital administration has taken several steps to ensure provision of medical cover to all incoming patients and added that PIMS emergency services are available round the clock and on Sunday also for citizens.