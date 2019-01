Share:

KASUR-Citizens lost lakhs of rupees in various incidents of theft and robbery in Kasur and suburban areas here the other day.

Two robbers came to a retail shop on Khara Road and took away Rs150,000 with them from the owner Kashif Munir. Burglars stole Rs30,000 from the spare parts shop of Ishaq. Motorcyclist Waheed Shafi was deprived of Rs3,000 and a mobile phone by the robbers. Local police are looking into the incidents.