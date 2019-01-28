Share:

LAHORE - Representatives of political and religious organizations have agreed to carry out a joint struggle for elimination of terrorism and extremism from the country.

The agreement was made at Paigham-e-Islam Ulema Mashaikh Convention. The Pakistan Ulema Council organized the meeting here on Sunday and it was attended by leaders of 28 organizations.

The participants announced to observe 2019 as year to mark annihilation of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence.

The convention through a joint declaration underlined that an extremist and terrorist mindset caused harm to Islam and Muslim world more none other than any other issue. The religious leadership made it very explicit that Islam and Muslims should not be affiliate with extremism and terrorism. The convention demanded government initiate consultative process for proper legislation of Paigham-e-Pakistan draft. It was demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan resolve the grievances of seminaries and mosques regarding to make ease for registration process. The convention appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan to make arrangements for leading religious scholars of the country to listen the arguments in review petition of Asia Masih case. The convention also demanded of the ruling government and opposition not to make politics on the issue of extension for military courts and to seek out struggle to reform the judicial system of the country. The convention lauded endeavours on part of Imran khan government for strengthening bilateral relations with brotherly Muslim countries. The declaration welcomed the decision of Saudi Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman to visit Pakistan and mounting investment in Pakistan. The Declaration of the Convention also lauded peace talks process for stability in Afghanistan with efforts of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

A resolution adopted at the conference condemned Sahiwal incident and demanded of the government to expose the elements responsible for this barbaric incident by taking them to task. They resolved to carryout joint struggle for the cause on the belief of finality of Prophet-hood.

PUC Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi presided over the sitting and announced that Dar-ul-Afta Pakistan was being constituted in March to keep check on issuance of religious decrees through a proper mechanism. He said 4th International Message of Islam Conference will be held on March 3 in Islamabad and it will be attended by 5,000 religious scholars. Among keynote speakers of the convention included Maulana Pir Abdul Qadoos Naqshbandi, Maulana Qari Mubashar Rahimi, Maulana Nauman Hashir and others.