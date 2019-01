Share:

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday has expressed annoyance over growing incidents of violation of ban on kite flying in all the districts including Lahore in the province.

Taking notice of violations of ban on kite flying CM Punjab has sought a report from police authorities of all districts.

Usman Buzdar has issued directives to take stern action against those involved in making kites and string, selling and flying kites. He further directed that those who are injured in kite flying related incidents be provided the best treatment in hospitals.