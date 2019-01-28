Share:

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Meanwhile, weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country during past 24 hours. However, rain occurred at scattered places in Makran, Kalat, Sukkur divisions, while at isolated places in Quetta, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions. Skardu remained the coldest city in the country with -16°C temperature.