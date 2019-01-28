Share:

KARACHI - A policeman was suspended while a departmental inquiry was initiated against him following a protest held by the families of the three young men detained by the police on Sunday.

Three suspected young men were taken into custody by Aziz Bhatti police during a raid conducted in Dalmia area. Following their apprehensions, a large number of their family members, relatives and neighboring people gathered outside the SSP East office on Sharae Faisal and blocked the thoroughfare for the vehicular traffic heading towards the airport for hours.

The protesters claimed that the Aziz Bhatti police’s head constable, namely Mustafa was demanding the bribe from the families and threatening them of dire consequences if the families are failed to pay the money. The protesters claimed that the head constable who is posted to the same police station from the last ten years kept their loved one in illegal confinement as no case has been registered against them so far and even not allowing the families to visit them at the police station and also demanding Rs100, 000 from them against the release of the detainees. Senior police officials took a notice of the protest and allegations made by the families and while suspending a police constable ordered a departmental inquiry against him.