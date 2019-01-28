Share:

ISLAMABAD - Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani Sunday visited the National Stadium Karachi and promised to provide justice to deceased Kalu Khan family.

Earlier, Kalu Khan, who fell from National Stadium’s Majid Khan Enclosure while whitewashing the enclosure, lost his life. But neither PCB nor contractors contacted the family of Kalu, who had 7 kids and all were dependent on the deceased. His son, who was also working at the same site, was crying and begging people to help and take his father to hospital but it was too late for Kalu, who had lost his life. After the story was aired by media, the things have finally started to move in the right direction, as Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani visited the venue and announced that an inquiry committee headed by Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali is being formed and he will submit his report soon.

The commissioner also announced that according to Sindh government rules, the family of Kalu will be paid compensation, while the sources in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also confirmed that the board has contacted the Kalu’s family, which will be paid some compensation. The PCB should pay handsome amount to Kalu’s family and also ensure free education and monthly stipend for his kids. The contractors should be held accountable for not providing safety gears to the labourers, which resulted in loss of a life and must be fined heavily.