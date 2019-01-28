Share:

LAHORE - Descon defeated IPC by 35 runs in the Premier Super League first play-off played here at LCCA ground. Descon opted to bat first and posted 147 runs on the board losing all their wickets. Salman Sadiq was top scorer with 55 runs. For IPC, Umar Farooq clinched three wickets. Chasing a given target, IPC could score 112 runs. Awais Mughal was wrecker-in-chief of IPC batting lineup as he grabbed three wickets while Faheem Butt and Rana Tahir bagged two wickets each. Salman Sadiq from Descon was adjudged as man of the match for brilliant knock of 55. In the eliminator match, Honda beat 3D Modeling by four wickets to qualify for the second play-off. Batting first, 3D Modeling scored 151-8 with M Jawad hitting 53. For Honda, Hamid Latif got two wickets. Honda chased the target losing six wickets. Honda’s Aqeel Ahmad made unbeaten 49 to win man of the match award. The second play-off will be played next Saturday at Race Course ground whereas the final will be played at LCCA on February 3.–Staff Reporter