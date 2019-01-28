Share:

ISLAMABAD - Executive Committee member of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mirza Abdul Rehman representing Attock Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) filed a reference in the Director General Trade Organisation (DGTO) against the appointment of Mazhar Ali Nasir as advisor to the FPCCI president.

He has viewed this appointment is illegal and unwarranted act, as no such appointment is provided for the hierarchy outlined by Trade Organization Act and the Trade Organization rules of 2013 and in the affairs of the FPCCI. “Reminding that DGTO is tasked with a statutory duty to overlook and regulate the affairs of a trade organization as conducted in accordance with the law and regulated by the memorandum and articles”.

The Memorandum and Article’s of FPCCI also do not provide for any post of appointment. Such appointment is clearly beyond the sphere of powers and trade organizations across Pakistan have serious reservations over such appointment as the Advisor cannot be considered to be a representative of any trade organization, thus is an ‘outsider’, Attock Chamber noted, said a news release.

Similarly analysts believed a severe power struggle has started between the recently elected office bearers of Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), where each trying to establish their superiority and capitalize on the proceeding opportunities.

Ever since appointment of former Senior Vice President Mazhar Ali Nasir as Advisor to President FPCCI and his subsequent rather prominent media appearances, the apex trade body of the country has a power struggle. This is endorsed by the circulating rumors that the elected office bearers are unhappy with recent situation.

Even the senior members of ruling group UBG of the FPCCI’s body opposing on Mazhar Ali Nasir’s appointment as Advisor to President and conveyed their serious reservations to the Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik and demanded its unacceptable.

It may be noted here Country’s premier trade body has gained even more importance in the backdrop of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

FPCCI is also opening a branch office in Gwadar for which the land has already been acquired. This office will be a landmark achievement to facilitate the business community in investment advisory activities relating to the CPEC.