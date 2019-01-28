Share:

CAIRO - A number of militants were killed in an airstrike in Egypt’s restive Sinai Peninsula, according to the Egyptian military on Sunday. The airstrike targeted a “terrorist outpost” in the northern Sinai Peninsula, military spokesman Colonel Tamer Rifai said in a statement.

He said a number of militants were killed in the attack, including two senior leaders of a terrorist group. While the spokesman didn’t name the group, the military used to blame the Daesh terrorist organization for a spate of attacks in the restive region. Since February of last year, the Egyptian army has been waging extensive operations against Sinai-based militants suspected of carrying out a spate of attacks against security forces.

According to figures released by the military, at least dozens of Egyptian soldiers and hundreds of militants have been killed since the operation began.

The Sinai Peninsula has remained the epicenter of a militant insurgency since mid-2013 when Mohamed Morsi Egypt’s first freely elected president was ousted in a military coup.