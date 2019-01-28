Share:

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said her ministry has drafted a bill through amendments in Pakistan Penal Code to declare ‘enforced disappearances’ a criminal offence.

She was addressing the students of Sindh Madrasatul Islam University (SMIU) at her office on Monday.

She said the draft of the bill has been drafted in consultation with all stakeholders and was sent to the Law Ministry. Dr Mazari said we are committed to ensure the rule of law and protection of fundamental rights of our citizens guaranteed in our Constitution.

Shireen Mazari said the Ministry of Human Rights has constituted a Committee comprising Ministers for Interior, Law & Justice and Human Rights to look into the procedural delays and flaws in the existing system of pardon and mercy petitions. In this regard, we have prepared reforms and summary has been forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration of proposals to shorten the procedure of mercy petition.

She said we are putting all our endeavours for the protection of human rights particularly the vulnerable segments of the society including women and children.

She said besides implementation of existing laws, we are devising new legislation where required adding that steps are being taken to protect the basic rights of every citizen in pursuance of our Constitution and international commitments. She showed her grave concerns on the worst human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and urged the international community to come forward and raise their voice to stop the human rights violation in IOK.

“Why the world was silent on the massive abuse of humanitarian laws and violations of human rights in IOK by Indian occupational forces, she questioned? She said we need to highlight the worst human rights violations, systematic brutalities against women, crimes against humanity and abuse of humanitarian laws by Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir at global level.

The previous governments have failed to highlight the issue of worst Human rights abuses in IOK, she added. She said we need to focus on the abuse of women in conflict areas and to bring attention of world on human rights abuses in IOK and protection of women in conflict zone.

Indian occupation forces as a weapon of war systematically raped women in IOK, we need to be more active on these issues and stop such abuses. She further said that the Citizenship Act of 1951 grants citizenship status to everyone who is born in Pakistan adding that that those born in Pakistan are Pakistani nationals. You need to either enforce or change the law and state laws have to be enforced, she added.