WELLINGTON:- Former New Zealand pace bowler Ewen Chatfield, known as ‘The Naenae Express’, has finally retired from the game at the age of 68. Chatfield made the decision after getting “slogged” all over the park playing for his local club Naenae Old Boys in Wellington on Saturday. “It might seem silly but I have standards, even at 68, and if I can’t play to those standards I thought it is time to flag it,” he told New Zealand’s Stuff Media on Sunday.