LAHORE - The PTI government is committed to taking Pakistan to the height of prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, says Vice Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar. “A comprehensive roadmap is being implemented to improve the complaint redressal mechanism. Overseas Pakistanis have always played a pivotal role in the economic development of the country,” he expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of expatriates from different countries here on Sunday.

“Overseas Pakistanis are strengthening the economy by sending their hard-earned money to Pakistan. Expatriates have great admiration for Prime Minister lmran Khan and it is one of the priorities of the PTI government to resolve the issues of expatriates. Under the leadership of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) is determined to facilitate expatriates. My doors are always open for expatriates,” says Akhtar. The visiting delegation expressed their gratitude to the vice chairman and said they have firm belief in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and is confident that he will put the country on a strong footing.

They also appreciated the performance of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission with regard to redressal of complaints.