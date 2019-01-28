Share:

ISLAMABAD/Dubai - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were responsible for damaging national institutions.

Khursheed Shah first as a minister of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and then as Public Accounts Committee chairman, had destroyed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Pakistan Television, and other state institutions by inducting people without observing merit, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the police were not spared by the PPP and the PML-N as they had inducted their cronies in the two departments, besides posting their blue-eyed officers at their high positions. Despite all the shortcomings, the CTD, however, had discharged their duties diligently, he added.

As regards the Sahiwal incident, he said the report regarding the matter would be submitted after completion of the inquiry.

To a question about the killing of SSP Tahir Khan Dawar after his abduction, he said probe into the matter was underway.

To another question, Fawad said the PPP and the PML-N wanted to protect the public money looted by their leadership and that was the reason, both the political forces were engaged in playing gimmicks with the present government just to escape from accountability.

“We don’t understand that on which philosophy, both the parties are running their political affairs,“ he said.

Politically both Zardari and Nawaz stood nowhere, he added.

Earlier talking to newsmen in Dubai, Fawad said that successful dialogue between the United States and Taliban would greatly benefit Pakistan and the policy of peace adopted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would pay dividends.

Pakistan had played significant role for peace in Afghanistan, he stated.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, wished peace in Afghanistan, which he said could help enhance trade relations in the region. “We have taken many steps for peace and stability in Afghanistan and Yemen,” he said. Pakistan was an important partner in the Middle East, he added.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had the policy of peace which, he said, ultimately to benefit the people of this region. “This is the policy of Pakistan’s present government, to have good relations with all neighbouring, regional and other countries.”

He said improving ties with the countries could help flourish trade in the region.

Fawad said that Pakistan was initiating e-visa facility for 175 countries, while the people of 50 nations would have the visa benefit on arrival. He said, “We are working to enhance relations with UAE, Middle East, Gulf, and other countries.”

The information minister said that the PTI government was striving for opening this country for the whole world to increase business and sports activities.

Exampling opening of the “Kartarpur” border near Narowal, he said Pakistan had given message to the entire world for peace.

Commenting on Opposition, he said “We are looking into the internal matters,” adding that focus had been given to strengthen the civilian institutions.

As far as the corruption cases against the political party leaders, he said that the cases had been registered during the tenures of previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). The PTI government had nothing to do with the cases filed against the Opposition leaders, he added.

He made it clear that those found involved in corrupt practices or corruption activities would not be spared. The elements involved in plundering national money or money laundering would have to face the punishment according to country’s law, he added.

Fawad said today’s Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was a changed Pakistan which was moving towards the right direction.

The minister said last year the Pakistani nation found its political destination and with the grace of Allah Almighty it was destined to achieve its economic destination during the current year.

He said the government was focusing on internal matters, striving to improve governance and strengthening civilian institutions like the armed forces, which was a great institution because of pursuing a merit-based policy.

He said that the government was determined to introduce merit policy in all the civilian institutions to help them stand on their own feet as without merit the civil structure could not improve.

He said Saudi Arabia was set to build Asia’s second biggest oil refinery in Pakistan at a cost of $10 billion.

The minister said the government was taking steps to simplify the procedure of sending remittances to Pakistan through legal channels.

To a question about talks with the International Monetary Fund, he said the finance minister had already commented on the issue. He urged the media to ask the people to come in large number to witness PSL 4 matches.