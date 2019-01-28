Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has announced annual 2019 exam forms submission schedule for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) while Feb 13 will be last date for online submission of admission forms with single fee for HSSC exam. According to RBISE spokesman, the exams will commence on May 6. Both, part one and part two students have been advised to submit their online applications by February 13 as the applications will be accepted with double fee till Feb 27 and with triple fee till Mar 7. All the private students of Arts group who will appear in the exam first time will pay Rs 1000 registration fee.

Apart from this, the private and regular students will also have to pay Rs 395 processing fee while all part-II and composite exam students, regular and private will also pay Rs550 certificate fee.

The spokesman informed that the admission applications can be downloaded from the board’s website. All the students, private and regular will send complete hard copies to Inter Branch, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi according to the schedule after submission of online application.

In case of any difficulty, the students can visit the board office in Morgah or contact on 051-5450918 and 051-5450917.