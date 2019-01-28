Share:

A large number of visitors, tourists and investors thronged the stall of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the International Tourism Trade Fair at Feria de Madrid, Spain, and showed a keen interest in the KP’s tourism potential.

The Tourism Corporation team highlighted salient features of the cultural and tourist resorts through video documentaries, pictures, brochures and posters.

The visitors were informed 70 per cent of tourist resorts were located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the foreign tourists can now visit any place without any restriction and obtaining Non-Objection Certificate (NOC).

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participation in fair encouraged the international tour operators to bring cultural and mountaineering expeditions to the province, which will highlight Pakistan as one of the best tourist destinations for international tourists.

During the five-day event, a number of foreign groups and associations, including jeep safari, trekking groups, motor-bikers and tour operators from Brazil and Spain evinced keen interest in the tourist attractions and scenic sites.

Delegates from various countries, including Sri Lankan envoy and Pakistan’s ambassador in Spain Khayam Akbar visited the stall.