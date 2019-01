Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said Sindh had proposed federal government that work of sales tax collection on goods be handed over to provinces.

He said this during a preparatory meeting ahead of National Finance Commission meeting in Karachi on Monday.

He said province is of the opinion that Gas infrastructure cess be transferred to provinces.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said under article 161 of the constitution crude oil and natural gas should be transferred to provinces.