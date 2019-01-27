Share:

KAMALIA-PML-N leader Iftikhar Patwari stated that the mini-budget seriously let down the public and their problems would increase due to the addition of new taxes.

He was expressing his views about the second mini-budget approved by the PTI government here the other day.

"The government should have taken concrete and solid measures to improve the living standard of the people. They should have given the poor a relief package by utilising national resources to solve the inflation and day-to-day problems of people but regrettably, it wasn't done," he opined. He stated that the PTI government had proven to be unsuccessful, and it had failed the public expectations. "Increase it the prices of milk, shampoo, cheese and other daily use products will bring a storm of inflation which will directly impact the masses that are already overburdened," he said.

"Finance Minister Asad Umar's speech was political, lacking any concrete strategy to deal with corruption, unemployment and economic reforms," he flayed. "Currently, the domestic economy has gone stale and defunct. The industry is shut down and unemployment is at its all-time high. The people have no relief whatsoever," he added.