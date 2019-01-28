Share:

Finance Minister Asad Umar has assured to fully facilitate the businesses and investors to bolster the country's exports, according to Radio Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Lahore on Monday, he assured that a simplified procedure of tax returns for individuals and entrepreneurs will be introduced in the current year.

He said we will also recognize the top taxpayers and a ceremony in this regard to be chaired by the prime minister will be held to encourage the people to come in the tax net.

Asad Umar said the industrial sector has an important role in the economy and steps are being taken to address their problems including those relating to energy.

He said there is need of reforms in the energy sector. Net metering system has been introduced in the federal capital and it will be replicated in other parts of the country as well.

Asad Umar said special economic zones will be set up under the multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

He said the Economic Coordination Committee at its meeting on 5th of next month will deliberate upon early operationalization of these zones.