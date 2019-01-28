Share:

LALHORE - Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Managing Director Sardar Aun Abbas called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the government of the PTI attached utmost importance to the welfare of underprivileged people. He said an effective strategy was being implemented in order to include these people in the development loop. He said that welfare of these people is responsibility as well as obligation of the government. He said welfare projects like shelter homes are a great example of kindness. He said the Punjab government will set up shelter homes in every district and assignment of identification of land in this regard will be completed at the earliest. He said that Bait-ul-Maal gives shoulder to less privileged segments of the society countrywide and is providing them with free medical facilities. He said that performance of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal is appreciable.

Sardar Aun Abbas said that restoration of underprivileged segments of the society is his prime focus and he is working with the passion of bringing pleasant changes to their lives. He said the task assigned by Prime Minister Imran Khan will be fulfilled as a national duty. Also, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said his team was working on concrete strategies to bring reforms in the education sector under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the government is providing every needful resource in order to provide more facilities to students and to promote quality education across the province.

He said the Punjab government is introducing reforms in education sector as provision of better educational environment is responsibility of the government as right of students. Furthermore, he said, revolutionary steps are being taken in the education sector in order to make the youth independent as it is the prime priority of the government. He said that education reforms program will bring long-term results and it will be a basis for a new Pakistan. He said that provision of basic facilities at schools will be ensured as huge funds have been allocated for this sector. He said that development of country can be ensured by equipping the youth with the latest knowledge. He said the youth is the hope for a bright future of Pakistan and a precious asset, so making them independent through vocational education is the need of the hour. “Importance of professional and vocational education has been extolled now and we will promote it among our youth. Knowledge is not legacy of anyone but an ornament whose access is right of everyone. It is education which has made developed nations progressed. Substantial promotion of education sector is basic for development of any country and it is the only way to tackle issues like poverty, ignorance and unemployment.

CONDOLES

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of eminent religious scholar and former Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque Maulana Ali Asghar Abaasi. In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and patience for his bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

CM FELICITATES NATIONAL TEAM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the national cricket team for their victory against South Africa in the fourth one-day international match. In his felicitation message, the chief minister said that the victory against South Africa is the result of hard work of the cricket team. He said the national team today performed extraordinary and got victory. The chief minister prayed for the team in future as well. He expressed the hope that the national team will win the fifth one-day match.