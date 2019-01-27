Share:

I want to draw the Balochistan government’s attention towards providing better state of education in Gwadar, which has shown a very disappointed result. Gwadar is being referred to as an international city, but unfortunately it is deprived of basic facilities like clean water and education.

Some schools have been established in the region, but the quality of education remains poor and below standard. This is especially so because teachers are not showing up to schools. Due to the bad education system in Gawadar, a lot of people are migrating to Turbat, as it is known for quality education. The federal government should take solid steps to improve this state of affairs, and help to provide a better education system for the younger generation of Gwadar

AQIB DAD,

Gwadar, January 15.