The former 2016 Democratic nominee who lost to Donald Trump is still thinking about giving it another shot.

“Clinton is telling people that she’s not closing the doors to the idea of running in 2020,” CNN’s Jeff Zeleny said Sunday on “Inside Politics.” “I’m told by three people that as recently as this week, she was telling people that look, given all this news from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, she talked to several people, saying ‘look, I’m not closing the doors to this.'”

However, although Clinton is still considering continuing with her plans for the presidency, it doesn’t mean she has made any concrete steps to prepare for a rematch with the current US President.

“It does not mean that there’s a campaign-in-waiting or a plan in the works,” Zeleny said, noting that “it would surprise me greatly if she actually did it.”

Clinton won the popular vote against Trump in 2016, but lost the electoral college, giving him the win and disappointing most of her Democratic supporters.

According to the most recent polls, current support for her candidacy is very low, with a negative 32 — 61 percent favourability, according to a Quinnipiac University poll conducted in December. Former US Vice-president Joe Biden remains at the top of a survey of Democratic presidential hopefuls for the 2020 election with a favourability rating of 53 percent among all voters and an 84 percent rating among Democratic voters.

A Clinton spokesman didn’t comment on the report.