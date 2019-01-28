Share:

The Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) ruling on the production orders pertaining to the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PMLN ) leader Saad Rafique has been challenged in the Supreme Court (SC).

The petition filed in the SCP maintained that issuing production orders of any suspect was against the Constitution of Pakistan. The applicant has made the ministry of law and the federal government respondents in the petition.

Furthermore, the petition alleged that following the production orders, conflicts have escalated in the NA, and pleaded with the apex court to suspend the ruling of the IHC.

Earlier on January 22, a similar application was refused for hearing in the IHC with the remarks that issuance of the production orders was one of the tasks of the NA which needed to be performed.