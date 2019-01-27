Share:

ISLAMABAD-In yet another incident of embarrassment to the Indian authorities, the Indian flag fell off the post as it was hoisted at the main Republic Day function in Rajouri district on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), an eyewitness said that the flag fell from the post and landed on the ground during the function held at the police lines Rajouri. He said the policemen deployed near the podium reacted immediately and attached the flag to the post.

This was not the first time that the Indian flag fell on the ground. Last year, the same thing happened in

August after BJP chief Amit Shah tried to unfurl the flag at the party headquarters in New Delhi. In a similar incident, the flag fell off the post during August 15 function in 2016 after the then puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, tried to unfurl it at Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar.

Taking serious note of the incident, the district magistrate Rajouri has set up a two-member panel to probe the embarrassing episode.

Meanwhile, the boycott of the Indian Republic Day event held at a Sports Stadium in Bandipora, yesterday, by the people upset the Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Iqbal Chowdary, who expressed displeasure in his speech.

The Deputy Commissioner said that people should put difference of opinion aside to attend the event to give boost to the administration, which “for 365 days are in service of the public”.

“You may talk of self-determination, that’s not my mandate but in a year we have two days wherein we all assemble, if we remain home for these two days and expect our fellow men who need encouragement,

be available round the clock around our homes, I feel is bad. There is a need for public discourse, to meet with one another,” he said.