Share:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims about airstrikes on Iranian bases in Syria are baseless, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) spokesman Ramazan Sharif said on Monday.

On January 21, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had hit Iranian military facilities based in Syria, including weapons depots in the area of Damascus International Airport, an intelligence center and a training camp, in response to a rocket strike at the Golan Heights.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on January 22 that in total 21 people were killed by Israeli strikes, including 12 members of IRGC.

“If the IRGC had had 12 casualties, there should have been funerals in Iran for them over the past 20 days,” Sharif said, as quoted by Mehr news agency.

Relations between Israel and Iran have been very strained recently. Israel has been opposing Iran's military presence in Syria, fearing Tehran might gain increased influence in the region. Iran has stressed that in only sends advisers at the request of the Syrian government.