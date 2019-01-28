Share:

Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and Dubai police chief Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Mari mutually agreed to devise a mechanism to share prisoners’ data.

The official Twitter account of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Rights development reported that the understanding reached between the two dignitaries for a swift repatriation process for prisoners.

“The exchange of data will help Pakistan in making arrangements of repatriation of prisoners well before they are freed,” the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development tweeted.

The two sides further discussed the number and issues of Pakistani citizens imprisoned in the emirate, in addition to the provision of facilities to them.

During the meeting, both the officials decided to form a joint committee to specifically look after the problems faced by Pakistani prisoners in Dubai, the ministry further wrote on Twitter.

It added that arrangements would be made for the extradition of Pakistanis who have served their jail terms in Dubai.

Few days back, Bukhari called on Iraqi President Barham Salih and both the countries agreed to finalize the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for ensuring legal and risk-free migration of Pakistani manpower to Iraq.