LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that PTI is talking of the state of Madina but its government has adopted London, Washington and New Delhi as its model.

In a statement issued from JI head office Mansoora on Sunday, he said Madina state demanded abolition of interest based system, establishing the system of Salat and Zakat, and dispensation of justice to the people.

Referring to the Sahiwal tragedy, the JI leader called for a review of the National Action Plan to prevent the unjust exercise of powers by the state institutions.

He said Aasia Masih case was a big challenge for the judiciary . According to him double standards adopted in the cases of Mumtaz Qadri and Aasia Masih should be abandoned. He said Holy Prophet’s lovers would protect the Prophet’s dignity and respect at every cost.