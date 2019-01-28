Share:

LAHORE - Senior PPP leader on Sunday alleged that PTI’s MNA Fayazul Hassan Shah had grabbed land of his relatives in Lala Musa in violation of stay orders from the court and the Board of Revenue.

Addressing a news conference here, the PPP leader said that he had approached all the relevant departments to get justice, but to no avail.

He said that PPP did not want to create any law and order situation but the government should stop supporting a land-grabber.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan could also nominate some party man to go there and see the situation.

Kaira said that he alongwith his relatives would meet the Deputy Commissioner concerned on Tuesday (tomorrow) with the land record with the plea to end this illegal occupation of land by a PTI MNA.

He also accused Fayazul Hassan Shah of tampering with the land record in connivance with the revenue officials.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that PTI was targeting its political opponents to hide its failures.

While condemning the occupation of lands of relatives of Qamar Zaman Kaira, he sought strict action against the PTI MNA and called for ending the illegal occupation. Criticising the PTI govt, Bilawal said that PTI had resorted to hooliganism against its political opponents.