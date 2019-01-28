Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 20 outlaws including two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroin, wine, a stolen bike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to details, Aabpara police arrested two accused identified as Mubashir and Sohaib Talib and recovered a dagger from their possession. Bhara Kahu police arrested Rashid Masih and recovered 20 litres wine from him. Bani Gala police arrested two accused identified as Noman and Muhammad Sheraz involved in illegal gas cylinder filling. Golra police arrested two accused identified as Asif Bilal and Rashid wanted under FIR No. 51 registered at Tarnol police. The police also arrested Fazal-Ur-Rehaman and recovered a stolen bike from him. Furthermore, the police also arrested two accused identified as Bilal Ahmed and Muhamamd Ayaz and recovered a 30-bore pistol and 110 gram hashish from their possession respectively. Industrial-Area police arrested Inam Shahzad involved in street crime. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Muhammad Imran and recovered 215 gram heroin from him. CIA police arrested Adnan Zia and recovered 140 gram hashish from him. Shahzad Town police arrested Waqar Ahmed and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Khanna police arrested Abadat and recovered 215 gram hashish from him. Nilore police recovered a 30-bore pistol from Imran. Sihala police arrested four fraudsters identified as Muhammad Yaseen, Shabbir, Safdar and Fayyaz. Golra police arrested two POs namely Sohail and Muhammad Tariq.

While reviewing the performance, SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the efforts of the police and directed all the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and to inform police for action against them.