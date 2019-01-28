Share:

LAHORE - A man set his house on fire after an argument with his wife in Liaqatabad on Sunday.

According to the police, Ramzan had an argument with his wife Sidra over a domestic issue and set his bedroom on fire. His wife faced minor injuries in the incident. Rescue 1122 reached the scene and extinguished the fire. Police arrested both husband and wife as well as Ramzan’s mother.

TWO INJURED BY KITE STRING

Two people were injured by kite string on Sunday. Aqeel, 37, was injured by kite string in Wahdat Colony and Husnain in the Cantonment Area. The Punjab government has already backtracked on the idea of celebrating Basant or festival of kites. Senior Minister Aleem Khan had clarified recently that the Punjab government would not celebrate Basant. He said that kite flying is a recreational activity, which is celebrated to welcome the spring season in Punjab.

WARDEN RETURNS CELL PHONE

Traffic warden Rai Nawaz in Lahore returned an expensive mobile to a citizen Bilal who dropped his phone mistakenly on the road on Sunday. The traffic warden was on his duty in front of the Government Islamia College Civil Lines when he found a mobile on the road. Upon initial inquiry, he was able to return the mobile to its owner Bilal who later posted a video on the social media.

Bilal thanked the warden and pointed out that there were many honest police officers who are performing their duties in letter and spirit.