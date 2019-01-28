Share:

ISLAMABAD - Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) was taking concrete steps to overcome the water scarcity in the federal and had disconnected around 25 illegal water connections from main pipeline during the last two months.

Talking to APP, Director Water Supply, Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad said that the corporation was taking short and long term steps for smooth water supply in federal capital. Director Water Supply, Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad said the Corporation has requested the residents avoid wasting water and also served notices to car wash centres for recycling of water.

Director Water Supply, Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad said that the main reason for water shortage is leakage and water theft due to which 50 percent water was being wasted daily.

To a question, Director Water Supply, Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad said that that Ghazi Barotha Project is a part of vision 2050 for the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said it was spread over three phases.

In the first phase, the twin cities will be provided with 200 million gallons of water a day by laying a 60-kilometre-long, 80 inch-wide pipeline from the Tarbela dam at Ghazi Barotha to a water treatment plant at Sangjiani in Islamabad.

In the second phase, additional 200 millions of gallons of water will be received on a daily basis while in the third phase, 255 million gallons of water will be received, he added. Once complete, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be supplied with a total of 650 million gallons of water a day, Director Water Supply, Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad added.