LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi on Sunday said that for the first time in Punjab’s history a law was enacted for issuing production orders of Assembly members.

Talking to an APNS delegation which called on him at his residence, the Speaker said that the Opposition was the immediate beneficiary of this new legislation.

The delegation included Mehtab Khan, Mujibur Rehman Shami, Rameeza Majid Nizami, Khushnood Ali Khan, Sarmad Ali, Jamil Akhtar, Mumtaz Tahir, Usman Majeed Shami, Bilal Mehmud, Shahid Mehmood, Humayun Gulzar, Rehmat Ali Raazi, Dr Tanveer Tahir, Naveed Chaudhry, Sardar Khan Niazi and Imran Ather among others.

Parvez Elahi said that the problems facing the APNS were genuine and he wanted these to be solved soon.

He also said that large scale dismissals of media workers were a source of concern for him.

He said that apart from healthy criticism, the media should also guide the government and the Opposition.

“As a Speaker, my role is neutral. For the first time in the history of Punjab Assembly, an in-camera briefing was held on Sahiwal incident”, he said, adding that the law for issuing production orders of legislators was already there in all other assemblies but there was none in Punjab.

APNS delegation described the tenure of Ch Parvez Elahi as the then Chief Minister as a golden era, particularly for the media.

The delegation also lauded Parvez Elahi’s new initiatives taken in health and education sectors.