SARGODHA-Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that military courts were necessary till reforms in judicial system.

Addressing a press conference at press club here, he said that military courts were needed in ongoing war against terrorism. He claimed that 2019 would prove to be the year of elimination of terrorism and extremism. He said that Sahiwal tragedy woke up the whole nation, adding that former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif was the pioneer of police encounters and had no right to criticise such incidents. He said that the politicians who used to term Ulema and religious leaders extremists were now proving themselves extremists by hurling abuses at each others in TV talk shows. He said that all communities and fraternities had to unite for the elevation of the country in all sectors. He added that Ulema should play their due role for the promotion of brotherhood in the society.