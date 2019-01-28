Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan reclaimed PS-94 (Korangi-III), the seat got vacant after death of its MPA, as its candidate Syed Hasim Raza secured over 21,000 votes followed by Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who could only bag over 8,000 votes, as per unofficial results.

Muhajir Qaumi Movement’s Amir Akhtar finished third as he got 5,806 votes whereas the Pak-Sarzameen Party’s Muahmmad Irfan Waheed and Javed Sheikh of the Pakistan People’s Party finished fourth and fifth respectively.

As many as 16 aspirants tried their luck including Muahmmad Aslam Pervaiz Abbasi of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Sheikh of and some independent candidates. However, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which finished as runner up in the general elections, was not allowed to contest this time around.

The unofficial results of 147 of 149 polling stations said that the MQM-P aspirant polled 21,136 votes whereas the PTI candidate bagged 8765 votes. The overall turnout remained just over 18 percent.

Speaking to media after the provision results, the MQM-P convener and the Federal Minister for Information and Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui termed it the real verdict of Karachi. He said that the people of urban areas of Sindh had come out in large numbers in the general polls 2018 as well but their mandate was stolen on that day. “We thank Allah, the Almighty, that today we were not only allowed to cast votes but this time around our votes have been counted too”, said Khalid.

The MQM-P convener was of the view that it was the decision that had been halted on 25th July 2018, asking everyone to accept the verdict of urban Sindh. “Karachi runs the entire country. Everyone get salaries only when Karachiites pay taxes. Its not important who wins or who loses as ultimately, the democracy and politics have emerged victorious,” he added.

Congratulating the constituents of Landhi area, Khalid said that after this verdict, the confidence of the people would be restored that their votes would not go in vain and counted. “If this situation continuous and the people get confidence that their votes will be counted, Muhajirs and the citizens of Urban Sindh will come out in large numbers to vote for the MQM-P,” he said.

After the results, the MQM-P workers took to streets and danced to the party song ‘Bolo MQM Jeetay’ to celebrate the victory. They also chanted ‘Jiye Muttahida’, and ‘Jiye Muhajir’ slogans.

The polling started at 8am and without any break concluded at 5pm peacefully as no major incident was reported. Different political parties also established their camps for facilitating the voters however many of them wore deserted look as the turnout was not on higher side. The seat got vacant after the demise of the MQM-P’s Muhammad Wajahat who emerged victorious in the 25 July general elections by grabbing 32,729 votes.

The candidates of the TLP and the PTI had finished second and third respectively. PS-94 had been vacant since Wajahat’s death and initially, the ECP had announced to hold by-election on January 24th but on the PTI’s request rescheduled it for the 27. The PTI had asked the ECP to hold the election on Sunday so as to ensure maximum turnout on the election day.

The localities of Landhi, Christian Colony, Jam Nagar, Sarfaraz Colony, Bhadur Yar Jang Colony, Khawja Ajmer, Usmania Colony, Shah Khalid Colony, Sharif Colony, Barmi Colony and some areas of Korangi fall within the jurisdiction of PS-94.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan’s statistics, total 298 polling booths for men and as many for women were established at 149 polling stations of the constituency. The total numbers of registered voters are 246,427 including 136,765 men and 109,632 women. The strict security measures were adopted as heavy contingents of police and Rangers were deployed to maintain law and order situation.