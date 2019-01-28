Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal on Monday asserted that bringing the white-collar crimes, related to mega corruption scandals, to a logical conclusion has been the highest priority of the department.

Reportedly, he presided over a consultative meeting at the NAB’s headquarters where he stated that the menace of corruption has corroded the state like a termite.

He stated that 59 percent people trust the NAB and quoted these statistics based on a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan.

He further quoted the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) index on corruption, and said that Pakistan has been ranked 107th.

“We are formulating effective policies to curb money laundering,” he said, adding that initiatives would be taken on the priority basis to recover the looted wealth which had been transferred through money laundering to foreign banks.

He maintained that all investigation into the corruption cases would be based on the Constitution of Pakistan, and that currently there are 1,210 references, which involve Rs900 billion, filed by the NAB in corruption cases in accountability courts.