Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pine nuts commonly known as ‘Chilghoza’, the most favourite and popular dry fruit, has gone beyond the reach of common man as its hiking price made it impossible for even to think of buying it.

Being sold at Rs6,000 per kg domestically, good quality nuts that have market, both at national and international levels can bring huge sum of money to national exchequer if exported specially to China and Japan as there is a great demand of these nuts.

Balochistan, a land rich with minerals and fruits, has large number of forests bearing Pine Nuts at the Suleiman Mountain Range of Zhob and Sherani districts. The steep mountainous terrain of the area with arid ecology provides suitable climatic and topographical conditions for the growth of ‘Chilghoza’ plants.

Suleiman Range contains one of the world’s largest ‘Chilghoza’ forests sprawling over 200 kilometers. These forests play an important role in providing both green and environment friendly emissions besides being a major source of income to the local communities.

Talking to APP, a local resident of Zhob district, Samad Khan said that the ‘Chilghoza’ forests were under constant pressure due to unshackled timber mafia and the increase in population coupled with lack of alternate fuel resources for livelihood.

He said the ‘Chilghoza’ was famous for quality timber for which its trees were harvested producing good quality nuts also.

Rehmat Ullah Sherani, a local resident said the local people were not aware of even reasonable good market practices; they were mostly at the mercy of middlemen. And, the result was not difficult to imagine: local people did not get even a little bit of the production of ‘Chilghoza’ in the area.

He further said that after they (The people) get a direct access to national and international markets then they were able to increase their income at least three times more.

He said the ‘Chilgoza’ production process could adopt proper collection, roasting, sorting, and packing practices.

The resident said as a result of the cutting of ‘Chilgoza’ trees for timber extraction and selling these at meager prices had also seriously affected the ‘Chilgoza’ crop.

Niamat Ullah, a farmer said that there was need to install modern industries for boosting the ‘Chilgoza’ business; government should provide assistance in this regard.

He said the dealers from foreign countries come here, buy the commodity on low prices from the local market and export it to China.

He said,” the professional people process ‘Chilgoza,’ do proper packaging and sell in international market at higher prices.” The pine nuts were roasted in their shell to improve flavor and shelf life by mixing them in soil over fire, he informed APP.

He expressed the apprehension that the old forests were being cut often unfairly and a time would come when the ‘Chilgoza’ forests would become rock (extinct) .

An official of the Forest Department told APP that the department was working to plant more trees of ‘Chilghoza’ from socio-economic perspective in order to benefit local community as well as to strengthen the economy of the country.

With the increasing demand, the prices of dry fruits have also increased manifold and the main reason of price increase was strict checking at Pak-Afghan border and high rates of customs duty.

Another reason of price escalation of ‘chilghoza’, he cited, was its import by China from Afghanistan. Sabir Khan, an importer of dry fruit said that the market rates of dry fruits get doubled upon reaching the local market. He said the government should assist in plantation of ‘Chilghoza’ and make an effort to make it a part of process of “Plant for Pakistan” drive, drive to plant 10 billion trees in the next five years which had recently been launched.

He said the authorities should make efforts to strengthen the regulatory body and sustainable management of ‘Chilghoza’ forests. He demanded the conservation and restoration of ‘Chilghoza’ forest landscape, building capacity of local institutions and developing a value chain which would help improve resilience of the communities and provide them with sustainable means of securing livelihoods.

An Environmentalist, Sana Ullah Nasar said, “We need to overcome the challenges in developing the ‘Chilghoza’ value chain. He said the government should organize the workshops for creating awareness among ‘Chilgoza’ producers as that would be helpful to promote a common understanding of the objectives.

A dry fruit dealer, Najeeb Achkzai said the government should devise a proper policy encircling activities as well as the role and responsibilities of all project partners which required them to work together for improved forest governance and sustainable productivity.

He said the identification and realization of issues related to forest degradation, high value of ‘Chilgoza’ would help to contribute towards improving food security, livelihoods of the communities which were involved in growing ‘Chilghoza’ business at the same time.

“It will also help promote value chain development for generating sustainable income for local communities from the Chilghoza pine products,” he added.