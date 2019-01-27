Share:

KASUR-Deputy Commissioner Waseema Umar has directed education officers to improve the quality of education at public schools.

She added, "Equal attention should be paid to co-curricular activities of students along with their regular syllabus".

Deputy Commissioner further added that better facilities in educational institutions were the top most priority of Punjab government. "Education officers should focus on regular attendance of students, teachers, and modern facilities, and they should also ensure accomplishment of other tasks in schools," she said.

She ordered special guidance for class 5th and 8th students for their exams under Punjab Examination Commission for better results.

She clearly mentioned that the performance of Education Management Team and principals would be evaluated in the meeting of Education Officers under standard assessment system of Punjab government in a short span of time.

FIRST AID TRAINING STRESSED

Assistant Commissioner Shahid Abbas Kathiya stressed the need for first aid training for the citizens to enable them to deal with emergencies.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony at a local college, he said that precious lives could be saved by imparting first aid training to the citizens.

The ceremony was organised on the culmination of a two-day training program under Hilal-e-Ahmar organisation. The AC appreciated the services of Hilal-e-Ahmar for the humanity since its foundation. He applauded the college administration for organising the event.