ABID LATIF SINDHU

Humour is a dangerous thing, a real double edged. Paraphrasing humour is like handling a Swiss army knife which also cuts through emotions and sentiments.

The most appalling thing of emerging world order is the use of humour as the state policy. Since the man has learnt the art, birds have left tweeting, the maximum, they chirp, that too in wee hours only. This reminds of recent Raisina dialogues held in India. World’s whose who was there to discuss every angle of geo-strategy, geo-economics and disruptive technologies. Over three hundred speakers donned the podium, none was Pakistani, even Farah Naz Isphahani and Hussain Haqqani were representing some other country. Isn’t it humorous or hilarious, if one may say so?.

The three day conclave was organised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) of India with the direct collaboration of Indian foreign ministry. Samir Saran, the president of QRF, curated the topics which were to be talked upon. India is investing a lot in its knowledge economy. There are already reverberations that this year’s Raisina dialogue has changed the perception of participants and has almost steered them to Indian intellectual bandwagon. Samir saran has become a fairy tale pixie of India.

He heads the conference on technology, security and society and also India-US track 1.5 dialogue on cyber security. The most interesting speakers in Raisina were Mr Hamid Karazai, general of Petraeus and Zalmay Khalilzad, all three talked about Afghanistan, Pakistan and the contested connectivity. Gen Petraeus giving an answer to a question about India’s involvement in Balochistan said, “Never heard off.” he even went overboard defending India. So the world is wearing horn rimmed Indian sun glasses with photo sensitive lenses. What about the monochromatic Afghanistan then. Afghanistan has become the Bermuda triangle of geo-politics in the age of geo-economics, this is the paradox which no one i.e. trying to understand. The geometry of world power’s interests in the region is criss crossing in Afghanistan. The triangles of interest are, Pakistan-China-Afghanistan, Iran- Russia- Afghanistan,

India-US-Afghanistan, Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Afghanistan. With these triangles of interest there is also a triangle of power intent which actually drives all these smaller ones; this is Russia-US- China triangle. Under such a complexity, searching for a simple solution is difficult but not impossible. Two things which everyone ignores or at least pretend to ignore is the rural Afghanistan and its natural connectivity with Pakistan. The afghan problem is not a security problem; it is a sociological issue whose solution is embedded in understanding the culture, traditions and the norms of the afghan society. No one can win in Afghanistan with technology, deceit or treachery. Rabinder Nath Tagore’s Kabli Wala is not an enough play book for south block to play with. The books, libraries, publishing houses and the study kerbs are good for any nation but war is an extra ordinary thing.

It is fought, not blamed. River Kabul meanders in and out of Pakistan, the foreign policy experts might learn a lesson from the Kabul River. Mr Zalmay Khalilzad recent visit to India, Afghanistan and Pakistan will bear fruit if he follows the journey of Kabul river in his quest of finding a solution to afghan problem. Pakistan has already assured him to play its part in bringing peace and prosperity to the afghan people. Pakistan has already won its Toyota wars (a simile used for guerrilla wars in which Toyota double and single cabin vehicles are used by the insurgents to disappear through mountain tracks). The security fence all along pak-afghan border is the result of a lesson learnt from the Toyota wars.

There is yet another type of war which Pakistan is facing, the tomato war, the hybrid tomatoes from India. The war on terror was won by the resilience of Pakistani people and the valour of its very professional armed forces. Tomato war is the sign of the failure of our agricultural scientists in particular and the Pakistan’s agriculture system in general. During 60s and 70s Pakistan was leading in agriculture research . It has an agrarian economy and all the sinews of modern strategy have proved that it is the economy through which nations survive, thrive and even fight wars. India slowly strangulated Pakistan’s river and then when Pakistani agriculture research departments and scientists become politicised, thereby becoming redundant, India spread another kind of hybrid war, the agriculture war of Indian hybrid seeds. If one wants to see the demonstration of this, go to Waghah-Attari and see truck loads of hybrid Indian vegetables and tomatoes crossing the border. This is the tale of two cities, Lahore and Amritsar. Also of two Punjabs, India has initiated yet another war against Pakistan, the cultural war through soft power. It is being propagated that the Punjabi traditions in Pakistan are dying therefore Indian Punjab is the true Punjab. Bollywood in its movies with beautiful yellow fields depicts the rural prosperity in much exaggerated terms. Bollywood being the vanguard of Indian propaganda has become the ministry of Indian out reach. Indian soft power is on the rise, latest addition is the Tollywood (tamil film industry). The latest political saga of Bollywood, the accidental prime minister is the depiction of Sikhs loyalty to Indian state. In 2004, the unemployment ratio amongst urban Sikhs was highest in India. Gradually Indian government started the programmes to win over this community by giving those jobs and encouraging the start ups, result, in 2018 sikhs has the lowest unemployment rate; they are serving as the loyal citizens of India. Indian Punjab is the role model of agriculture with highest yield and latest agriculture techniques. Sikh farmers of Punjab are thriving; where as many from southern states are committing suicides. The only aspiration which Sikhs of Punjab were longing for was the connectivity with Kartarpura. Indian right wing is afraid of Pakistani soft power which is not based on any vehicle of traditional icons, rather it is the hospitality of the people of Pakistan. During his address at Raisina dialogue, Mr Hamid Karazai despite provocations praised people of Pakistan, who for 40 years offered their hospitality, shared their bread, shelter and everything with afghan people. Recently an Indian journalist while moving back to india said the Pakistani Uber service is best in the world, because the moment he told the cab driver that he is a guest from india, the driver refused to take the fare from a guest. This never happens in India.

An international agency has declared Pakistan as number one country in the world as a tourist destination with immense scenic beauty. Hospitality and beauty is the true and perpetual fundamentals of soft power in this era of Toyota and tomato and the tollywood wars. The only thing to be done is to keep the smile on the glowing faces of people through the economic well being.

The writer is a freelance who contributes regularly on security related issues. He is also a Ph.D Scholar who can be reached at sindhulatif@gmail.com