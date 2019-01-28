Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari on Monday has said Pakistani expats are the most valuable assets of our country.

During his visit to Omron Labor Camp in Dubai, he said we are running a campaign to create awareness about sending money through legal channels and the benefits that Pakistan can reap through such process.

On the occasion, Zulfikar Bukhari went inside the labour camp and personally asked individuals about the facilities that were being provided and the problems that they had been facing.