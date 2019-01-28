Share:

LAHORE - A three-member delegation led by Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehr Ali Shah reached Indian city of Amritsar on Sunday to inspect the two hydroelectric projects New Delhi is constructing on the tributaries of river Chenab in Occupied Kashmir.

The Pakistani team will inspect 1,000MW Pakal Dal and 48MW Lower Kalnai during its four-day stay in India and return to Lahore on February 1.

An official, however, said that the experts may also inspect Ratle and other under-construction projects on Western rivers.

The team, which includes Joint Commissioner Usman Ghani and National Engineering Services Pakistan’s (Nespak) Mehmood Hayat, departed via Wagah Border.

In his brief chat with media on occasion, Shah said that Islamabad had not raised objection over the construction of the projects but its concerns were about their design.

Talks on the lingering water disputes between India and Pakistan were held in August and it was agreed between the two sides Pakistani experts will inspect the projects in September and then visit delayed till October.

Then inspection further postponed on the pretext of Local Bodies elections in the Indian Held Kashmir.

Pakistan had raised objection over Pakal Dul’s design for violating the Sindh Tas Agreement in 2012 and had demanded that the freeboard height should be reduced from seven-feet to two-feet and that the installation of the seal way gates should be done with an additional 40 metres in order to bring it to 1620 metres and align it with sea level. But its concerns were so far not addressed.

An official of the Water Ministry said that Pakistan might contact World Bank if its concerns regarding designs of the projects were not addressed.